Preston woman demands answers after 50th birthday holiday was ruined by serious gastric illness

A Preston woman is demanding answers after her 50th birthday holiday to Morocco was ‘ruined’ by serious gastric illness.

Jayne Cardwell fell ill with symptoms including diarrhoea, vomiting and stomach cramps just days into her two-week all-inclusive stay at the Hotel Riu Tikida Beach earlier this year in August.

“While I had a couple of days here and there when I didn’t feel too bad, I was unwell for essentially the entire holiday,” Jayne recalls.

“We saw issues like dirty cutlery and crockery and food was occasionally left uncovered for long periods at the resort but never through that we were at any risk of falling ill.”

The severity of her illness saw Jayne seek medical treatment from the on-site doctor, where she paid more than £100 for treatment and medication.

She added: “While I’m over the worst of the illness I’ve still not completely recovered.

“It has been a very difficult time and we just want to know how this could have happened.”

Upon her return to the UK, Jayne, a retail manager by day, also needed further support from her GP due to ongoing problems with her health.

Jayne and husband Andrew booked the holiday through TUI and have now sought the advice of law firm Irwin Mitchell.

Jatinder Paul, legal expert at Irwin Mitchell, said: “As part of our investigations we would like to hear from other guests who may have information about conditions at the hotel this summer.

“Our clients deserve to have their voices heard on this matter.”

A TUI spokesman said: “We’re sorry to hear of Mrs Cardwell’s experience.

"As this is now a legal matter it would be inappropriate to comment at this time.

“We’d like to reassure customers that we regularly audit all of the hotels we feature in respect of health and safety, including hygiene.”