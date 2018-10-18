Preston super GP surgery plans at former Little Sisters of the Poor nursing home revealed

Plans for a super GP surgery in Preston are now in front of the city’s planners.

The combined surgery would merge five GP clinics.

The formerLittle Sisters of the Poor nursing home off Garstang Road

READ MORE>>> ESA underpayment: 180,000 sick and disabled people to be paid over £1billion following government error - find out if you are due payments

If granted it would be based at land off Garstang Road, which was formerly the Jeanne Jugan Residence, a nursing home operated by the Little Sisters of the Poor.

It would mean that 25,000 patients from the GP Practices would be served from the new surgery.

Planning documents from architects Cassidy and Ashton state: “With the emergence of new models of care, the NHS is keen to bring together local healthcare facilities while also relocating some main hospital services to local areas and improving accessibility for local people.

“In line with this approach, this GP-led scheme proposes to move five former practices into a single, purpose-built new building.”

If the proposals are successful the site will be the new home of the Lytham Road Surgery in Lytham Road, Medicom Surgery in Flintoff Way, and ‘The Surgery’ – made up of Beach Drive Surgery in Beech Drive, Drs Robb and Robb, and Moor Park, both in Garstang Road.

Those behind the plans say the new space will cope with greater patient numbers have more staff and appointments, and offer a larger range of services to alleviate pressure on nearby A&E departments.

A dentistry and pharmacy are two of the extra services which could be provided at the centre.