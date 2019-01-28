Preston's best GP surgeries for making an appointment, according to their patients
Patients of GP surgeries were asked a series of questions on behalf of the NHS in March 2018 about how they rated the surgery where they were registered.
Among the GP Patient Survey question categories was 'Experience of making an appointment' and these are the Preston surgeries that scored above 80% making them the best for this category.
1. Dr Mark Webster
49 Frenchwood Avenue, Frenchwood, Preston PR1 4ND -Tel: 01772 254173 | 81.30% of patients were satisfied with their experience of making an appointment
Google
other
2. Clayton Brook Surgery
Tunley Holme, Clayton Brook, Bamber Bridge, Preston PR5 8ES -Tel: 01772313950 |83% of patients weresatisfied with their experience of making an appointment
Google
other
3. New Longton Surgery
2 Churchside, New Longton, Preston PR4 4LU -Tel: 01772214640 | 84.10% of patients were satisfied with their experience of making an appointment
Google
other
4. Berry Lane Medical Centre
Berry Lane, Longridge, Preston PR3 3JJ - Tel: 01772214880 | 87.00% of patients were satisfied with their experience of making an appointment
Google
other
View more