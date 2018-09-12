Preston monkeypox case 'is false alarm'

As Lancashire's first case of monkeypox is confirmed, hospital bosses have moved to calm fears of it spreading.

The county's first case of the illness has been confirmed at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

READ MORE: Second UK case of monkeypox diagnosed at Blackpool hospital

But this afternoon, bosses at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals said there had been no cases in Preston or Chorley, contrary to rumour.

The trust - which runs Royal Preston and Chorley and South Ribble hospitals - tweeted: "Please be aware that the story being spread in the area that a patient is being treated for monkeypox at the Royal Preston Hospital has been confirmed as FAKE NEWS by LancsHospitals today."

The patient at Blackpool Victoria Hospital was confirmed as having monkeypox yesterday - only the second case in the UK

READ MORE: Monkeypox; what it is, how it spreads and what symptoms to look for

The patient, who had travelled to Nigeria where they are believed to have acquired the infection, presented with symptoms at the Vic, Public Health England (PHE) said.