Prescriptions for paracetamol may be scrapped as part of cash-saving NHS mission

Prescriptions for over-the-counter medicines such as paracetemol could be scrapped as part of a national cash-saving mission.

The painkillers cost the NHS far more than is charged in supermarkets, shops, and pharmacies, and it is hoped stopping GPs for prescribing them could save £136 million.

The latest consultation could see new guidelines handed down to commissioners, which is likely to see some changes in Lancashire.

Travel sickness pills, vitamins and minerals, and dandruff and insect bite treatment are all on the 33-item hitlist. Heartburn medicine, earwax treatment, and cold sore cream are also featured.

Dr Graham Jackson, co-chairman of NHS Clinical Commissioners, said it was ‘important to have an honest conversation’ about what the NHS can provide on its limited budget.He said:

“As part of that, it is right we review what is currently offered on NGS prescription that is also available over-the-counter so we can prioritise our spending on those products that are the most clinically effective and provide the best outcomes.”