Penwortham pub dog attack - everything we know so far

A five-year-old girl was attacked by a dog in the Fleece Inn in Penwortham on Sunday afternoon.

Police and paramedics were called to the Liverpool Road pub at 3.25pm, and the child was taken to hospital for treatment for facial injuries.

A spokesperson for The Fleece Inn said: “All our thoughts are with the little girl involved in Sunday afternoon’s incident.

"Our team acted quickly to call 999 when it happened and are supporting the police’s investigation with CCTV footage from the pub.

Here is everything we know so far:

• The child was in the Fleece Inn in Penwortham on Sunday, September 30, 2018.

• Police and paramedics were called to the pub following reports a child had been bitten by a dog.

• The dog is believed to belong to another customer in the pub at the time.

• The child was taken to hospital for treatment for facial injuries.

• The police are not thought to be pursuing a criminal investigation.

• Officers have confirmed the dog is not a banned breed, and the animal has not been seized.