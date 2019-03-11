ParkingEye seeks permission to roll out barriers and payment machines at hospitals in Chorley and Preston three months after system is installed

A controversial parking firm has applied for permission to roll out its system at hospitals in Preston and Chorley three months late.

The Buckshaw-based ParkingEye installed its car park management system, complete with new barriers, payment machines and ANPR cameras, at Royal Preston Hospital and Chorley and South Ribble District General Teaching Hospital over the Christmas period.

But it has only just sent plans to install the system in at the hospitals to the corresponding local authorities.

The retrospective proposals from Jaden Fish of ParkingEye were only published by Preston City Council on Sunday, March 10 and on February 22 at Chorley Council.

Planning documents sent to Preston state: "The proposal will ensure that the existing car park is used more effectively and reduce the amount of abuse that currently occurs."

In January there was new year chaos and widespread condemnation after the new parking system came into being at both hospitals.

Visitors and patients told of a 40-minute wait to pay and queues were seen stretching around corridors in Royal Preston Hospital and across the front entrance at Chorley after the changes to parking were brought in.

Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle said the new system was ‘alienating the community that the hospitals are meant to serve’.

At the time one Lancashire Teaching Hospitals governor also spoke to the Post to tell of a "mutinous" atmosphere among members of the governing council after the troubled introduction of the system.

Ken Jones was suspended after publicly criticising Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust over the way the parking changes had been handled.

The Post has approached ParkingEye to comment on the retrospective applications.