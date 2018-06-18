Paramedics across the north west are going on strike today - and more could follow suit soon

Paramedics across Lancashire are today (Monday, June 18) going on strike – with further industrial action on the horizon.

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) paramedics that are members of the GMB union are staging a two hour walk out.

Ambulance outside an A&E department (Photo: PA).

It comes after more than 84 per cent of members voted for strike action in relation to a long-running pay dispute and GMB’s calls for an external evaluation of pay was refused by NWAS.

Mike Buoey from GMB said: “GMB’s north west paramedics are taking this step reluctantly as a last resort – but they’ve been backed into a corner.

“NWAS asked what they wanted. We told them; an independent investigation into what has happened during the past 13 years and an external evaluation of the job role. They flatly refused.”

Unite the union, of which a significant number of NWAS paramedics are members of, are also holding an indicative ballot to see whether paramedics would be prepared to vote in favour of strike action.

Neil Cosgrove, NWAS paramedic and branch secretary of Unite, said: “This has been going on for 14 years now. Enough is enough.

“We will get the results [of the indicative ballot] on Friday. Then we will approach management with concerns and if they don’t go on board the next step could be a formal ballot.

“Meetings are taking place and are hoping a resolution will be taken before industrial action takes place.”

NWAS were approached for a comment but no response was gained prior to publication.