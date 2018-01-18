One year on and no signs of Chorley A&E reopening full-time

Have your say

A year on from Chorley A&E reopening part-time there are still no signs that it will reopen around the clock.

Campaigners who want to see the accident and emergency unit at Chorley and South Ribble District General Hospital reopen full-time are nearing their 100th week of campaigning.

The unit, which was closed in April 2016 for nine months due to a staff shortage, reopened part-time on January 18, 2017.

But campaigners can still be seen outside the hospital every Saturday morning holding placards in their yellow campaign gear pushing for an around the clock service.

A spokesman from Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust said: “It remains the case that we do not have sufficient doctors to safely staff the emergency department at Chorley, 24 hours a day.

“There is still a national shortage of emergency medicine doctors, however extensive recruitment activities are ongoing.”

Jenny Hurley, who has been involved in the protect Chorley hospital from cuts and privatisation campaign since the A&E unit was closed, said: “There’s no news on it whatsoever.

“We doubt its going to reopened full-time at this stage.

“We think that there’s more that can be done to get doctors and nurses in despite the national statistics.”

In 2016 when Chorley A&E was shut it was downgraded to an urgent care service, prompting protests.

The unit is now open for 12 hours a day, from 8am until 8pm, and runs alongside the 24-hour urgent care centre.

Campaigners will mark their 100th week of protests on Saturday, March 10