North England's most advanced surgical robot is on show in Lancashire next week

Members of the public are being given the opportunity to see how the most advanced surgical robotic system in the north of England is improving outcomes for cancer patients across Lancashire.

Taking place at the Charters restaurant at Royal Preston Hospital next Friday (February 9) between 7pm and 9pm, the event will include presentations by consultants describing the procedures and benefits of robotic surgery.

Patients who have undergone robotic surgery will also be present to discuss their experiences.

Consultant Colorectal Surgeon Ioannis Peristerakis, who will be speaking at the event, said: “Patients from throughout the region now have the opportunity to receive surgical treatments of the highest quality, using cutting edge technologies.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation is currently raising funds to pay for the robot and needs £750,000 to meet the next two instalments on the equipment and keep the robotic system at the Cancer Centre.