NHS staff raise awareness of bowel cancer

Staff at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust will be raising awareness of one of the most common types of cancer in the UK for Bowel Cancer Awareness Month in April.

To support this event, specialist nurses and the Macmillan team at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals will be creating a dedicated information stand at the main entrance to the Royal Preston Hospital site.

The team will be on hand on Thursday, April 4, to speak to visitors and give out more information about bowel cancer.

Michelle Davis, Macmillan information and support officer at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals, said: “The Macmillan Information Support team will be displaying posters and information around the hospitals to educate people about the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer and how to spot them.

We have a large selection of information available for people to obtain from us throughout the month to increase awareness of the condition and of the support available too.”

Bowel Cancer Awareness Month takes place throughout April each year and aims to raise awareness of and improve education about bowel cancer.

Bowel cancer is one of the most common types of cancer diagnosed in the UK and is primarily diagnosed in those over the age of 60.

The three main symptoms of bowel cancer are persistent blood in the stools, a persistent change in your bowel habit, or persistent lower abdominal pain.