New locations announced for life saving defibrillators in Lancashire

Defibrillators are set to be installed at community venues across the county thanks to the Lancashire Lifesavers campaign.

New venues for the life saving equipment include Poulton Railway Station, Brockholes Nature Reserve in Preston, Jamea Masjid in Preston and Lady Elsie Finney House in Preston.

In March it was announced that Lancashire County Council was to invest £30,000 in the lifesaving equipment as part of the campaign, which is also supported by the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) and BBC Radio Lancashire.

People were asked to nominate a suitable location for the devices to be installed, with dozens of nominations being received.

And today the final list of locations has been revealed by Lancashire County Council.

Venues include nature reserves, pubs, schools, shops, sports clubs and places of worship.

County Councillor Geoff Driver CBE, leader of Lancashire County Council, said: "I am delighted that this lifesaving equipment is to be installed across Lancashire, and that it is the County Council that is helping to make this happen.

"Lancashire Lifesavers has been an absolutely brilliant campaign.

"More than 2,500 people have been trained in how to give CPR, including myself, through the campaign and now it is great to know that lifesaving equipment will soon be available to help save lives all across the county.

"Around 30,000 cardiac arrests happen out of hospital in the UK every year. If people receive CPR quickly from someone and can also use a defibrillator, they have a much better chance of surviving and recovering."

Chris Hyde, Community Resuscitation Manager at NWAS, said: "We really hope that these defibrillators will make a real difference should someone suffer from a cardiac arrest.

"We have a simple message here at NWAS. The chance of survival is reduced by 10% for every minute without CPR and defibrillation, so the more people who have CPR training and access to defibrillators the better.

"The most important thing is to act quickly as just a few minutes can make all the difference."

The complete list of venues who will receive equipment is:

Aighton, Bailey and Chaigley Parish Council, Ribble Valley - Defibrillator and Cabinet

Brockholes Nature Reserve - Defibrillator and Cabinet

Child Action North West, Wilpshire - Defibrillator and Cabinet

Chorley Sea Cadets - Defibrillator

Church of St Mary of the Assumption, Burnley - Defibrillator and Cabinet

Coates Lane Primary School, Barnoldswick - Defibrillator and Cabinet

Farm Yard Ales, Cockerham - Defibrillator and Cabinet

Gressingham Parish Council - Defibrillator and Cabinet

Hillingdon SPAR, Burnley - Defibrillator and Cabinet

Jamea Masjid, Preston - Defibrillator

Kirkham Conservative Club - Cabinet

Lady Elsie Finney House, Preston - Defibrillator

Lancaster Canal Marina, Garstang - Defibrillator

Lancaster Cricket and Sports Club - Defibrillator and Cabinet

Mere Sands Wood Nature Reserve, Rufford - Defibrillator and Cabinet

Poulton-le-Fylde Railway Station - Defibrillator and Cabinet

Preston City Centre – Defibrillator and Cabinet

Roberts and Co, Penwortham - Defibrillator and Cabinet

St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Fleetwood - Cabinet

St Nicholas Church Of England Primary School, Church - Defibrillator and Cabinet

The Black Dog, Oswaldtwistle - Defibrillator and Cabinet

The Golden Lion, Higher Wheelton, Chorley - Cabinet

The Parish of Saint Laurence Church of England Primary School, Chorley - Defibrillator and Cabinet

Vernon Carus Cricket and Sports Club, Penwortham - Cabinet

Walton Summit Industrial Estate, Bamber Bridge - Defibrillator

Whitworth Library - Defibrillator and Cabinet

Wyre Vale Residential Park, Garstang - Defibrillator



