New Lancashire unit for mothers with mental health issues will be one of only four in country

Lancashire is to get one of only four new units in the country to help mums struggling with mental health issues – ending lengthy round trips outside of the county.
Eight mums will be able to stay with their babies at the ward at Chorley and South Ribble District General Hospital.
Our priority is to provide the right care, at the right time, every time and by this facility in Lancashire we are ensuring that women who are at risk of, or suffering from, perinatal mental illnesses are given appropriate support at the earliest opportunity.