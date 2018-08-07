New addition to hospital ward - a bus stop

A bus stop is a surprise new addition to a ward at Preston's hospital.

The bus stop on Ward 23 is an innovative solution to the problem of dementia patients wandering off the ward.

Staff hope the sign will encourage dementia patients to stop and wait

Ward 23 deals with respiratory problems, and many of their patients are elderly and have forms of dementia.

As wandering off and putting themselves in danger is a recognised problem for dementia patients, staff have come up with the unusual solution of a bus stop mural at the entrance to the ward.

The hope is to prove a familiar scene which will encourage confused patients to stop and wait there, giving staff time to come and collect them.

It is one of several new ideas on the ward, including a memory room to provide a quiet and calm space for patients.

Donna Peat, Matron for ward 23 said: “The work that we have been doing has been a huge team effort and has already made huge improvements to the way that we operate and the care that we can give to our patients. It is really encouraging to see the staff proactively volunteering to lead improvements and own projects – everyone is playing a part and together we are making a difference.

“These interventions are proven to prevent emotional escalation, and reduce anxiety, and are a great example of adapting what we do to meet the holistic needs of our patients.”