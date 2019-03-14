Morecambe Bay midwife wins prestigious award

A specialist safeguarding midwife from Morecambe Bay has become a winner of a Cavell Star Award.

Carla Clarke, who supports local families and staff when there are concerns around the safety of new born babies, was nominated for going above and beyond for her patients.

Carla always wanted to be a midwife and remembers being around babies as she grew up.

“I’m an only child but my mother fostered children throughout my childhood, so we would have babies staying with us from time to time.

"The more I learned about the vulnerable families that these children belonged to, the more I thought about what a challenge and honour it would be to help vulnerable families cope

with a new child.”

Safeguarding Midwife and colleague Jane Heath said: “Dealing with safeguarding issues, all day, every day, can be very emotionally draining but Carla always has a smile on

her face and is the first person to volunteer to help anyone in need.

"She puts the needs of the women and babies firmly at the centre of everything that she does. I am honoured to have her as a colleague and friend.”

Carla added: “I was really overwhelmed, it was so unexpected! The team I work in are so supportive in both practical and emotional ways.

"Also, I definitely wouldn’t have been receiving the award if it wasn’t for Jane Heath.

"She has nurtured what I’ve been trying to do and supported me above and beyond. It feels like a real honour to have been recognised by my team.”

Nursing charity Cavell Nurses’ Trust launched the Cavell Star Awards in 2018, in partnership with LloydsPharmacy Clinical Homecare.

Nominations are sought from nursing teams throughout the UK for that special team mate who has shown exceptional care for either their colleagues or their patients and patients’ families.

Healthcare professionals wishing to nominate can find out more at https://www.cavellstarawards.org