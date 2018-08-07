Missing - Snowdrop the dog gone from city hospital

Have your say

An appeal has been launched to find a child's toy lost at Preston's hospital.

Snowdrop the dog was with his young owner on the neurosurgery ward at Royal Preston Hospital when he went missing.

Now a Twitter appeal has been launched to find the beloved toy.

The appeal reads: "Snowdrop has gone missing from the Royal Preston Hospital .. nurses think he may have been snoozing in the sheets that got sent to laundry."

The hospital's Chief Executive Karen Partington vowed to get on the case, while one six-year-old girl offered her soft toy as a substitute if Snowdrop is not found.