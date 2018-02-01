Meet the robot surgeon helping cancer patients in Lancashire

A super-intelligent robot is helping surgeons battle cancer in Preston.

Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is one of only three places in the country which can provide treatment for upper gastrointestinal cancer using the new robot.

It can bend and rotate 360 degrees, making it much easier for our surgeons to access parts of the body that are difficult to reach, and undertake complex procedures using keyhole incisions rather than open surgery, reducing the risk of complications and enabling a speedier recovery.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation is currently raising £750,000 to pay for the robot.

Patients and supporters can come along to an open evening, where doctors will discuss how the robot is improving treatment.

Surgical consultant Ioannis Peristerakis said: ““We are extremely grateful to the Rosemere Cancer Foundation for raising funds to help us purchase the most advanced surgical robot to our hospital. Patients from throughout the region now have the opportunity to receive surgical treatments of the highest quality, using cutting edge technologies.

“We are delighted with the initial outcomes of robotic bowel surgery, showing significant improvement in the speed of recovery.”

The robotic presentation evening will take place on Friday February 9 between 7pm and 9pm at the Charters restaurant at Royal Preston Hospital.