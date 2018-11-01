From today specialist doctors in the UK will be able to prescribe cannabis to patients on a case-by-case basis.

New NHS guidance says a decision to prescribe cannabis products should only be made where other treatment options have been exhausted.

Medical cannabis on prescription: Everything you need to know

When will cannabis be available on prescription in the UK?

Doctors in England, Wales and Scotland will be able to prescribe cannabis products to patients from today (Thursday, November 1, 2018).

What conditions will medical cannabis be prescribed for?

The new law will not limit the types of conditions that can be considered for treatment and it means doctors will no longer need to seek approval from an expert panel in order for patients to access the medicines.

Who can prescribe medical cannabis?

GPs will not be able to prescribe medical cannabis, only specialist doctors will be able to make decisions on prescribing cannabis-based products for medicinal use on a case-by-case basis, and only when the patient has an unmet special clinical need that cannot be met by licensed products.

Does this mean cannabis is now legal in the UK?

Cannabis is still a Class B drug which means that recreational use is still illegal and possession will still carry an unlimited fine and up to five years in jail.