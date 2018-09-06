Mark Lawrenson reveals secret cancer fight

Have your say

Mark Lawrenson has thanked two North West hospitals for their treatment after revealing he had a cancer scare earlier this year.

The former footballer and BBC pundit, who played for Preston North End and Liverpool praised the "outstanding" care he received on the NHS.

Lawrenson, 61, posted on social media that he'd had two operations, one at Whiston hospital and one at Ormskirk to remove a cancerous blemish from his face.

And he added that the cancer had not spread anywhere else.

He said on social media: "I got the news that the cancer had not spread anywhere..Phew..!! Waiting for the Verdict felt like a’SWORD OF DAMACLES’ moment."

Lawrenson has been a strong advocate of several cancer charities, most notably Prostate Cancer UK.