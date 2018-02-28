Lancashire MP calls for a defibrillator to be placed in every school by the end of the decade

A Lancashire MP has thrown his support behind every school having a defibrillator on site by 2020.

Nigel Evans, MP for Ribble Valley, is supporting the campaign to bring the life saving equipment to every school by 2020 after meeting with The Oliver King Foundation in Westminster last week.

The foundation was created in memory of Oliver King, a 12-year-old Liverpudlian who died in March 2011.

Oliver suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while at a swimming lesson in school, due to a condition called Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome.

Mr Evans said: “It is vital that we take action to prevent any loss of life. I will be working with local schools to fund-raise and get lifesaving defibrillators in our area, protecting our school children and teachers.

“These pieces of kit should be mandatory in schools, and all public buildings should have quick access to a defibrillator.”

Every year in the UK, 600 young people die from sudden cardiac arrest. It is estimated that 270 of these deaths occur in schools.

Oliver King’s father, Mark King, said: “For the last six years, I’ve driven across the country personally delivering 2,000 defibrillators.

“The Foundation has provided first aid training to over 22,000 people. I miss my son every day, I’m determined that no other family has to suffer the same loss.

“I won’t rest until every school has access to a defibrillator by the time, Oliver would have been 21, in 2020.”

Information on defibrillator’s can be found by contacting The Oliver King Foundation on 01517 283470 or by emailing campaigns@theoliverkingfoundation.co.uk.