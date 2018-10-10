Lancashire hospitals providing staff with mental health first aid courses to spot signs and symptoms of ill health

Hospitals in Lancashire are offering a mental health first aid course to all staff to teach them how to spot the signs and symptoms of ill health – and provide help on a first aid basis.

The commitment to supporting mental health comes as leaders at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals, which runs Royal Preston and Chorley hospitals, have lent their support to the national ‘Time to Change’ campaign with a special Employer’s Pledge signed recently to mark their commitment.

The pledge demonstrates the hospitals commitment to think and act differently about mental health in the workplace and make sure any staff facing problems feel supported.

Karen Partington, Chief Executive of Lancashire Teaching Hospitals, said: “We want a workplace where everyone – no matter what their job role or grade – feels able to openly talk about their own mental health, or feels comfortable and confident in listening to a colleague who might be having mental health difficulties.”

Staff across the hospitals are also participating in the national #helloyellow campaign today to show young people in particular that they are not alone when it comes to mental health and that it is okay to speak out and get help.

The campaign promotes wearing yellow to show unity in standing up and speaking out.

Ms Partington added: "Sadly, we hear far too often how difficult people find it to open up to loved ones, friends and colleagues about their mental health. So by making this pledge, we are making an absolute commitment as an employer, to do our utmost to break down the stigma around mental ill-health.

"We don’t want anyone to feel scared or ashamed to speak up or seek help, or feel unable to support someone else."