Lancashire dentist's plans for new three-storey surgery and flats complex

A Lancashire dental surgery is looking to bring a new three-storey complex to the town made up of a dentists and flats.

Southport Road Dental in Southport Road, Chorley, is looking to construct the new three-storey building on neighbouring land currently occupied by a bungalow.

Plans submitted to Chorley Council by Mr and Mrs Hickey of Southport Road Dental state intentions to demolish the bungalow and build a new ground floor surgery with five flats forming the two floors above.

In a document provided by planning agents PCE Designs Ltd, the company writes how “measures have [been] taken to improve the access” to the current three-floored practice, “however, with surgery’s on multiple levels and space constraints access will always be compromised.”

It adds: “The proposed building will house the surgery on one level and the entrance will have level access to ensure access for all.

“[It] will create much needed affordable town centre housing, which will also benefit from off-street parking.”

Each flat is set to be provided with a dedicated parking space to the rear of the site, separate from the 15 spaces on the front for practice visitors operating on a pay and display basis.

There are currently only three spaces for those going for appointments at the surgery.

Chorley Council has yet to make a decision on the application.