Join Team ShazzAnn on monthly Mental Health Mile

It will be best foot forward for Lancashire fundraisers Team Shazzann on Sunday January 20 ... and they are hoping hundreds of local residents will join them.



Team ShazzAnn, otherwise known as Sharon Hartley, Ann Boardman, Emily Hanson and Mandy Richardson, have organised a Mental Health Mile walking, riding and running event.

It will start at 3pm on Catterall Playing Fields, near Garstang and Sharon said: “We need as many people as possible to come along. It’s a free event for the community.”

The publicity for the free event invites people to “Run, walk and talk. Cover one mile, any way you can on foot, wheels (pram or wheelchair).”

The Team now plans to organise a monthly mental health mile event at the park. Any donations will help fund future events with any surplus going to the local charities which support mental health. Donations can be made at the cake stall on the finish line.

The mental health mile initiative was inspired by a similar event in Lancaster called LegItLancaster which the team took part in.

Sharon said: “We went along and thought this event is brilliant, let’s bring it to Catterall. It was good fun. It’s a great opportunity to get the family out and because it’s only a mile anyone can do it. There’s fresh air and a chance to walk and talk with friends and family.”

The walks have got the backing of both LegItLancaster and the Garstang branch of Harrison Drury solicitors.

She continued: “We thought mental health was a cause worth talking about - the more you talk about it (mental health issues) the more you bring it into the open and this is a perfect opportunity to do that. Events like this give people the opportunity to talk about mental health and give it a more public platform. It doesn’t need to be stigmatised.”

Sharon added: “The event is open to absolutely anybody. You don’t need to be fit, you don’t need to be a runner.

“You just need to come along and do your mile. There will be a wheelchair accessible route.”

So far more than 300 people have registered for the event.

* Over the past few years Team ShazzAnn has raised some £70,000 for local good causes. The fundraising started when Sharon and Ann decided to cycle from London to Paris to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support following the death of Jenny Jost from cancer. Jenny was the wife of Sharon’s colleague Dave.

