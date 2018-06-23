INCOMPETENCE: Chorley MP Lindsay Hoyle slams Lancashire County Council bosses over handling of £104m healthcare contract

An MP has slammed the “incompetence” of County Hall bosses after a High Court judge ruled they mishandled the award of a £104m healthcare contract to a private company.

And the county council’s opposition leader has called on the Tory-run authority to carry out an urgent “root and branch” review of what went wrong, leaving taxpayers to foot a hefty legal bill.

County Coun. Azhar Ali

The landmark court ruling upheld a challenge by two local health trusts over LCC’s controversial decision last December to give the contract for Lancashire’s 0-19 community health service to Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Care.

The council admitted it had been left “disappointed” and considering its options, although it stressed it will not be re-running the whole tendering process, as only the final step was found to be at flawed.

Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle blasted the way LCC had overlooked the two NHS trusts who currently run the service - Lancashire Care and Blackpool Teaching Hospitals - and instead selected a private provider for a contract worth more than £20m a year.

“The incompetence of the county council will cost taxpayers because they didn’t even carry out the process properly,” he said.

It is totally unacceptable. I don’t think we should be picking up the bill. And I don’t see the benefit of awarding contracts to shareholders at the expense of the NHS.

“It is totally unacceptable. I don’t think we should be picking up the bill. And I don’t see the benefit of awarding contracts to shareholders at the expense of the NHS.

“I hope the county council will reflect on this very carefully in future.”

County Hall’s Labour leader Coun Azhar Ali also condemned the way the council had handled the process, leaving itself with a sizeable legal bill for defending the court challenge.

“This is good news for the NHS and public services, but it is very disturbing that in a tender of this magnitude the highest court in the land ruled we got it wrong,” he said.

“There now needs to be a root and branch review and lessons need to be learned by the county council.

“Thousands of pounds, maybe tens of thousands, have been spent on defending a decision of LCC which has now been overturned by a High Court judge.

“It is a massive kick in the teeth for the council and a wake up call for the Tory leadership. They now need to orchestrate a review and make it very clear what they propose to do. All options need to be on the table and transparent.”

The 0-19 service is part of the public health service provided by LCC in Lancashire, offering children and families much-needed support from the antenatal period through to adulthood. It includes health visitors and school nurses.

The countywide service is run jointly between the two NHS trusts. But when they were invited to tender last autumn for the next five years they lost out to Virgin Care, sparking claims of “privatisation by the backdoor.”

The decision was immediately challenged by the trusts, beginning a legal fight over the council’s procurement process which ended with yesterday’s judgement by Mr Justice Stuart-Smith.

The judge decided that while the bulk of the process had been carried out correctly, the council’s records of the moderation stage fell short of the standards required.

As such “the decision of the council to award the contract to Virgin must be set aside.”

Coun Shaun Taylor, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, reacted by saying: “Putting the services out to the market is not a political decision, it is simply part of what the county council is required to do in order to meet its legal obligations.

“Although we are disappointed in the outcome of this judgement, we are reassured, with the exception of the moderation element, the county council’s procurement process was appropriate and that individual panel members were not found to be at fault.

“However, following this judgement, we accept that we cannot award the contract at this time.

“We will not be re-running the procurement or inviting new bids as only the moderation, the final step in the procurement process, was considered to be flawed.

“We are now considering our options about the next steps.”

The current contract with the two NHS trusts does not run out until March 2019, so LCC say there will be no disruption to services.

One of the options available to the authority will be to re-run just the moderation process - where applicants are scored on various aspects of their tender - but by a different independent panel.

If that happens then there is a chance Virgin Care could still win the contract.

When asked for a comment, a spokesman for the company said: “As we are only a bidder, I’m not sure there is anything for us to respond to from this judgement.”

WHY WE WENT TO COURT

The two trusts which challenged the county council’s decision to award the contract to Virgin say they are “pleased” with the High Court ruling.

In a joint statement the Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust and the Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said they went to law because they had been concerned by the council’s procurement process.

“We welcome the ruling from the judge,” said the statement. “We are pleased with the outcome and feel vindicated in following the action that we have taken.

“As public bodies the trusts are always reluctant to resort to legal action, in particular against other public bodies. However we felt that we had submitted a strong bid and wanted to gain clarity on why we had not been successful.

“Going to court has ultimately borne out our concerns with the process carried out by LCC and has achieved the result that we were seeking, by setting aside the decision that the service should transfer to Virgin Care Services.”

VIRGIN CARE

Virgin bought a controlling interest in Assura Medical in 2010.

It is now a private provider of more than 400 NHS and social care services across Britain.

These include primary care services such as GP practices, urgent care centres, minor injury units and walk-in centres.

The company also provides intermediate care services like audiology, opthalmology, physiotherapy and dermatology.

On top of that Virgin provides wheelchair services, prison healthcare, a sexual health service, health visiting, district nursing and end of life care.

But the company attracted some unfavourable publicity last year when, following a legal battle, it reportedly received a large out-of-court cash settlement from the NHS after it lost a bid to provide healthcare services in Surrey.

Virgin sued after it lost out in the bidding for an £82m contract for a range of services for children.

SERVICE FOR SALE

LCC put its 0-19 service out to tender last September, with Virgin Care bidding for the five-year contract against the current providers from the NHS.

The contract is worth just under £21m a year and would have added to Virgin’s already growing list of health acquisitions over the past few years.

The 0-19 service is a central part of the public health provision controlled by County Hall.

It is currently provided in Fylde, Wyre and North Lancashire by Blackpool Teaching Hospitals Trust and in Central, East and West Lancashire by Lancashire Care Trust.

The tender bid for included the public health nursing service, the reception age vision screening service, the community infant feeding service and the oral health improvement service.