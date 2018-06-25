“I am so grateful to them as the transplant has made such a huge difference to my life.”

There are two dates which have changed my life – the first when I got the call to say a donor kidney had been found and the second when I first stepped into a Weight Watchers meeting.”

Alyson Nightingale, 42, who lives in Penwortham, near Preston, is enjoying a happier and healthier decade in her life thanks to these two momentous events.

At the age of 21, Alyson went for a dental operation and when it was discovered she had incredibly high blood pressure, investigations were carried out to find out why.

Alyson was diagnosed with Alport syndrome, a genetic condition characterised by kidney disease, hearing loss and eye abnormalities. People with Alport syndrome experience progressive loss of kidney function.

Alyson explains: “I had unknowingly had Alport syndrome and the dental operation brought it to light. Between the ages of 21 and 35, I experienced a gradual decline in kidney function and became more and more tired.”

Alyson, who used to work as a secondary school teacher, recalls how her eating habits suffered due to stress, being less active and feeling overtired.

She remembers: “I would eat food which was easy to prepare and inevitably relied on ready meals and high calorie convenience foods. I snacked on chocolate in the evening, because I felt I deserved it after such a gruelling day.”

Alyson’s kidney function deteriorated to just seven per cent, requiring her to go on dialysis. However, she was only on dialysis for one-and-a-half days when she received the call to tell her a suitable kidney from a deceased donor had been found.

In March 2012, despite Alyson having a BMI of 35, she had the transplant and is incredibly grateful to the family who made the decision to donate.

Feeling emotional as she talks about it, Alyson says: “I can never express my thanks enough to the donor family.

“All I know about my donor is that she was a young lady. To make the decision to donate during such a traumatic time in their own lives was such a wonderful thing for the family to do.

“I am so grateful to them as the transplant has made such a huge difference to my life.”

It was a long journey for Alyson to recover but after two or three years, she began feeling better.

Despite returning to teaching following her transplant, Alyson soon decided that the role was too physically challenging for her and she now works for Lancashire County Council’s Shared Lives Service.

In May 2014, Alyson made the decision to do something about her weight as her clothes weren’t fitting her.

She says: “I had no idea how much I weighed, but I knew I had to take control and that I couldn’t keep going up in clothes sizes.”

Describing shock at discovering her weight of 16st 11lbs, Alyson says she was soon eased by her new coach Michelle Hartley who told her not to worry saying “You never have to see those figures again.”

Using the Weight Watchers No Count approach, Alyson chooses food from a list and enjoys the relaxed approach which also satisfies her hunger. She describes a typical day as “a large bowl of porridge for breakfast, a sandwich with loads of salad for lunch and lean meat and vegetables for tea.

“I eat lots of fruit throughout the day and drink copious amounts of water.”

Alyson is firmly embracing her new healthier lifestyle and says her journey to her goal was never about a quick fix but to reward herself after years of illness with a new mindset.

Now a member of a gym, she enjoys her visits, especially a weekly yoga class.

She says: “My health is the most important thing I have and I owe it to my donor to be the best, healthiest me possible.”

Now more than six stones lighter, Alyson attends her Weight Watchers meeting every Thursday at Longton Social Club and says she has found the support invaluable: “I enjoy attending my local meetings. I have made new friends and find their support and encouragement immeasurable. They have been there to celebrate the highs and have consoled me through the lows.”

Michelle Hartley says: “I am so proud of Alyson. She never wavered in her determination to get to goal and that determination has definitely paid off. Alyson has said she is never going to feel like she did when she first joined and has realised that the key to maintain her fab new figure is to keep attending our meeting.”

