Humongous 44 stone pumpkin delivered to Chorley nursing home for some Halloween fun

A rather large and sinister smile has taken over Lancashire nursing home...thanks to the unique surprise carving of a 44-stone pumpkin!

Residents of Springfield Nursing Home in Coppull, near Chorley, sharpened their carving tools to celebrate Halloween by carving the 600-pound vegetable one by one.

Gillian Hope with the humongous pumpkin

The humungous vegetable was grown by Coppull’s Richard Hope, a British sunflower growing champion who, in 2012, grew one of the long-stemmed plant some 26 feet into the air.

He pays regular visits to the nursing home where his daughter Gillian Hope works as activities co-ordinator.

A spokesman for the nursing home said: “With the help of her dad, Gillian managed to get a giant pumpkin to Springfield Nursing Home to surprise all the residents for their annual Halloween party; the pumpkin weighed in at a whopping 700 pounds.

“It took more than five men and a trailer to get it to the home to be carved on time for their Halloween fun.”

Hazel Gorman, a resident at Springfield, with the pumpkin

The nursing home held a Halloween party to celebrate the day and impressive carving.

Hazel Gorman, a resident at Springfield, said: “It’s oh so big, I couldn’t believe the size of it!”

For the party Springfield’s head chef Paul had organised a Dracula’s Dinner which consisted of Ghoulish goulash, Goblin pie and a terrifying trifle.

Earlier this year national champion Richard judged a sunflower growing competition at the nursing home, with the winning sunflower growing a whopping 127 inches tall – just one inch taller than second place.