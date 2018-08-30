Half of students do not get drunk during typical week, poll finds

Half of university students do not get drunk during a typical week, according to a poll - busting the traditional perception that university life is more about spending time in the pub than the library.

Some 52% of students say that during an average term-time week they do not get drunk, with a further 27% saying they do so only once a week, a YouGov survey found.

None said that they get drunk every day, or even five or six days a week.

Amongst students aged 20 and under, just under half (46%) said that they do not get drunk during a typical week, YouGov said.

The survey, which questioned just over 1,000 university students, did find that one in four (26%) have concerns that at least one person they know at university might be an alcoholic.

Ben Glanville, Head of Omnibus UK at YouGov: "Our research suggests that the old perception of students as hard-boozing party animals may now be a dated one - whether that is because interests and hobbies are changing as more events become available, or that students are increasingly health-aware.

"However, that is not to say that there are not some students that struggle with excessive levels of alcohol consumption, as evidenced by the fears that some at university have for their peers."

:: The YouGov poll questioned 1,004 GB university students between June 4-5.