‘Going on this cancer treatment trial was the best decision I ever made’ - Dad-of-two hails ground-breaking treatment through Rosemere Cancer Care

Being a keen squash player and having a physical job, when Jason Walker began experiencing back pain, he put it down to playing the sport and too much exertion.

Jason, 49, who lives in Longridge, near Preston, and runs his own bespoke kitchen painting company JS Decor, explains: “I was struggling with chronic back pain and double vision about four years ago.

Photo Neil Cross'Jason Walker, 49, who is on a trial drug for cancer and believes it is the reason he is still here and living a normal life.

“I thought the back pain was down to playing squash, as I was playing three or four times a week, so I decided to go for a bit of physiotherapy.

“However, the physiotherapist told me after a while that this was not just back pain and that I needed to get seen by a doctor.

“I told her I couldn’t get to the doctor there and then as I was suffering from double vision and she actually took me to the doctors herself.”

Jason was sent to hospital by the doctor for investigations and, after undergoing tests, Jason was given the devastating blow that he had multiple myeloma – a form of cancer.

Multiple myeloma, also known as plasma cell myeloma, is a cancer of plasma cells, a type of white blood cell normally responsible for producing antibodies.

Jason, who is married to Michelle and has son Oliver, 24 and daughter Abbey, 20, recalls: “I had an MRI scan and I was told I had multiple myeloma.

“They said the cancer was in my head and centred around my pituitary gland and had spread throughout my body. It was stage 3 and in myeloma terms, that is the most severe.

“Being suddenly hit with this news is difficult to take in and I just rang my wife up and broke down in tears.

“You then have to try to digest everything and come to terms with it and make sense of it all.

“I had to have biopsies and blood tests and was put on steroids and was suddenly thrust in this world that was alien to me.

“I felt I was in a frightening place out of the blue when life had been so good.”

Jason was then told about a clinical trial being run at the Rosemere Cancer Centre which he fitted the criteria for and he was asked if he wanted to go on it.

Jason says: “They explained the potential benefits of the trial, but equally, as with most things, there are disadvantages and risks.

“You are going on a trial and trying drugs that are not common practice yet and are not fully used on everybody.

“After weighing it up, my own thoughts were that for medicine to advance, somebody has to be prepared to try new things.

“If no one was willing to try out new treatments, nothing would ever improve.

“My view was: ‘Why not? It might improve my life or it might make it worse, but I am not in a great place anyway. I knew I would get looked after well whatever I did and I had complete faith in the doctors and trusted them completely.”

Jason is on the Myeloma 11 trial and had intense therapy and is now on tablet form.

It took about four or five months to get the cancer in remission and Jason was then due to have a stem cell transplant using his own stem cells.

But he suffered further health issues when he suddenly had a massive heart attack in August 2014.

Jason says: “I had gone to work in Liverpool and had experienced chest pains that morning but I hadn’t thought anything of them.

“When the pain got worse, I rang my consultant who told me to ring an ambulance.

“I was rushed to hospital where they discovered I had suffered a heart attack and had three blockages and I was taken straight to theatre where they unblocked them and put stents in.”

After recovering from his heart ordeal, Jason had his stem cell transplant in February 2015.

Jason is now back to work and playing squash and doing things like circuit training and living a full and active life.

His cancer is in deep remission and Jason says he owes his life to a combination of being on the cancer trial and having the stem cell transplant.

Jason says: “At the moment, the cancer is in deep remission – it is fast asleep.

“I am living a completely normal life and I don’t even think about having cancer anymore and almost forget I have it.

“The only time I think about having cancer is when I go to Rosemere once a month for an appointment.

“But it is such a happy place, that it doesn’t feel frightening and is a positive experience.

“I am now on 25mg of chemotherapy in tablet form for 21 days out of 28 and will continue to be on that.

“I have no more back pain or double vision and feel completely normal and well and am very grateful to still be here with my wife and children.

“Without this clinical trial and the team of people behind my care, I honestly don’t know where I would be.

“I am so glad I decided to take up this clinical trial and I would encourage anyone who has the chance to go on a trial to go for it.

“You are looked after so well and get your own dedicated nursing team.

“I had the best possible care and feel like I have been given a second chance.

“When I was first diagnosed, I felt like I had been hit with a brick and it all seemed like darkness.

“But although I was unlucky to get cancer, I was lucky to get on this trial and beat the cancer and have a normal life.

“I firmly believe that without going on this trial, I would not be in remission now.

“You have to have a positive outlook and there is every reason to be positive as the drugs are getting better.

“However, the only reason the drugs are getting better is because of people going on clinical trials and places like Rosemere making these trials possible.

“Going on this trial was the best decision I made.”

‘Patients may have the opportunity to be part of this research and change the way cancer is treated’

Cancer patients from throughout Lancashire could soon be among the very first in the world to have access to some of the latest medicines and therapies being developed to combat the disease.

In some cases, they will have access to treatments years before they become prescribable on the NHS.

Through its 20 Years Anniversary Appeal to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the opening of Rosemere Cancer Centre, the county’s specialist regional cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, charity Rosemere

Cancer Foundation is funding cancer nurse specialist Karen Jones to work as an oncology research co-ordinator.

From her base at the National Institute of Health Research Lancashire Clinical Research Facility (CRF), which is also within the grounds of the Royal Preston Hospital and opened last November, Karen’s role is to work with Rosemere Cancer Centre’s consultants and scientists from across the globe researching the effectiveness of the next generation of medicines and treatments.

These are often the type of therapies making national headlines.

The facility is also using different ways of using current treatments.

For patients, this means they are more likely than ever before to be asked if they wish to join a study (clinical trial).

Currently, trials Karen is co-ordinating and for which patients are being recruited include those researching skin cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer and lung cancer treatments.

Karen, a mum-of-two from Leyland, who before her appointment worked in Rosemere Cancer Centre’s day chemotherapy unit and prior to that nursed on its in-patient Ribblesdale Ward, says: “My job is very exciting and, I believe, beneficial to patients as they will have more treatment choices and options.

“There is a lot of ongoing research into new treatments for cancer and better ways of using existing medicines and therapies as our understanding of the disease improves.

“Patients may have the opportunity to become part of this research which, in some cases, may change how a particular cancer is treated from the outset.”

As well as Karen’s position, Rosemere Cancer Foundation has also paid for the CRF’s path lab, pharmacy and special seating for patients receiving drugs via a drip from money raised by its 20 Years Anniversary Appeal.

In addition, the appeal has paid for a Da Vinci Xi robotic surgical system for Rosemere Cancer Centre to enable more patients to undergo keyhole rather than traditional open wound surgery.

The appeal is also funding improvements to the Ribblesdale Ward as part of a trio of projects chosen by the centre’s clinical staff as the most beneficial to patients and the best way to mark the centre’s 20 th birthday.

