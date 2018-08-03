GMB North West Ambulance Service paramedics in Lancashire stage 26-hour weekend strike over long-running pay dispute

GMB’s North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) paramedics will stage a 26 hour strike this weekend over long-running pay dispute, the union has announced.
Ambulance staff across the region – which covers Lancashire, Cumbria, Cheshire, Merseyside and Greater Manchester - will walk out for 26 hours from 6am on Saturday to 8am on Sunday.
NWAS paramedics have already staged five strikes in recent weeks after a ballot of members saw more than 84 per cent of those who responded vote for strike action.
GMB has pledged to continue the strikes until they are assured NWAS has a genuine commitment to find a resolution to a long-running pay dispute, the union has announced.
GMB said: "Paramedics working for NWAS have waited patiently for the outcome of job re-evaluation going back more than 13 years."
Mike Buoey, GMB Organiser, said: “Our paramedics are desperate for this situation to be resolved. But our please to NWAS are falling on deaf ears.
“Why won’t they meet with us? What are they so afraid of?
“After more than 13 years, our members are now saying enough is enough.”
GMB represent more than a quarter of NWAS paramedics.