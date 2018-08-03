GMB North West Ambulance Service paramedics in Lancashire stage 26-hour weekend strike over long-running pay dispute

GMB’s North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) paramedics will stage a 26 hour strike this weekend over long-running pay dispute, the union has announced.

Ambulance staff across the region – which covers Lancashire, Cumbria, Cheshire, Merseyside and Greater Manchester - will walk out for 26 hours from 6am on Saturday to 8am on Sunday.

Photo: PA

NWAS paramedics have already staged five strikes in recent weeks after a ballot of members saw more than 84 per cent of those who responded vote for strike action.

GMB has pledged to continue the strikes until they are assured NWAS has a genuine commitment to find a resolution to a long-running pay dispute, the union has announced.

GMB said: "Paramedics working for NWAS have waited patiently for the outcome of job re-evaluation going back more than 13 years."

Mike Buoey, GMB Organiser, said: “Our paramedics are desperate for this situation to be resolved. But our please to NWAS are falling on deaf ears.

Photo: PA

“Why won’t they meet with us? What are they so afraid of?

“After more than 13 years, our members are now saying enough is enough.”

GMB represent more than a quarter of NWAS paramedics.