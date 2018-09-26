GALLERY: Could you give a home to one of Marlene Brewer's cats?

Can you give a loving home to any of these cats?

Marlene Brewer, 64, runs animal sanctuary, Cats in Crisis from her Bamber Bridge home and has been forced to rehome all her cats after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Marlene Brewer has terminal cancer and is now rehoming all 40 of her cats.

READ MORE>>> WATCH: Woman with terminal cancer's urgent plea to rehome 40 cats

The mother-of-four set the sanctuary up 21 years ago and up until a few weeks ago had more than 80 feline friends.

Following a plea on social media and news outlets, she has managed to find loving families for half of them, but still needs help in rehoming the rest.

If anyone can help find a loving home for one of Marlene’s cats call 01772 498053.