Fulwood Leisure Centre shut pool due to concerns over 'raised pH levels' in the water

Have your say

A Preston gym shut its pool this morning due to concerns over the alkalinity of the water.

Fulwood Leisure Centre in Black Bull Lane closed its pool due to issues with the PH level of the water.

A spokesman for Better, the company that runs the centre, said: “We apologise to customers for the temporary closure of the Fulwood pool this morning.

READ MORE: England's health watchdog keeps Lancashire care home in 'special measures' - with latest inspection giving it the lowest rating possible

“The safety of our customers is of paramount importance to us and shutting the pool was a precaution following raised PH levels detected during routine pool maintenance.

“The problem was swiftly rectified and the pool has now re-opened.”

A pH of 7 is neutral, with higher levels more alkaline and lower acidic.

Raised PH levels can cause red eyes, dry skin and premature wear of swimming gear such as goggles.