Festival goers warned about 'deadly' Punisher ecstasy tablets

Festival goers are being warned about a potentially deadly ecstasy table known as "Punisher" ahead of the Park Life Music Festival in Manchester this weekend.

Organisers of the festival are warning attendees that the triangular blue pills are known to contain more than 330mg of MDMA - a potentially fatal dose.

Read more stories: Neighbours' shock as son, 65, continues to be quizzed over murder of mother, 88, in Preston

In a tweet a spokesman for Parklife said: "No doubt you have seen in the press about two very sad tragedies at a festival.

"There is a very strong batch of pills in circulation, with strength over 330mg. These tablets, along with others, can result in death.

"Please act responsibly and look after each other."

Drugs charity, the Loop, said that the tablets were around three to four times the strength of a normal ecstasy tablet.

The warning was put out after two people died at the Mutiny Festival in Portsmouth.

Georgia Jones, 18 and Tommy Cowan, 20 were rushed to hospital following reports of a 'high strength or bad batch' of drugs at the event.

They both tragically died shortly after the incidents at the festival’s site in King George V Playing Fields, Cosham.

