Father-in-law of Preston North End star Paul Gallagher has died in hospital, surrounded by his loving family

The father-in-law of Preston North End star Paul Gallagher has died in hospital.

Jimmy Smith suffered a heart attack at the weekend, but was given CPR by a heroic passer-by who kept him alive until ambulance crews arrived.

Bob Attewell performed CPR for 20 minutes

He was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, but died three days later.

Midfielder Gallagher had paid heartfelt tribute to his father-in-law, and thanked first aid hero Bob Attewell, saying he was "eternally grateful" to the man who had allowed the family to say their final goodbyes.

He said: "It saddens us a family to announce that after three days of fighting, showing enormous strength and courage, Jimmy Smith passed away peacefully this morning, surrounded by his loving family.

"He did regain consciousness on Sunday afternoon, and was made fully aware of what had happened.

"We are all eternally grateful to Bob Attewell, who performed CPR before the paramedics and air ambulance arrived.

"Those three days gave us as a family special time to speak with him, laugh, cry and say our goodbyes."

A spokesman for Preston North End added: "Our thoughts are with Paul Gallagher and his family this week."

Mr Smith collapsed at Lytham Service Station on Sunday as he filled the tyres of his car with air.

Fellow customer Mr Attewell gave him CPR for 20 minutes, after learning the skill while training with the Lake District Mountain Rescue.

Gallagher then took to social media to find and thank the modest hero, who had simply gone home after performing his heroic feat.