England's health watchdog keeps Lancashire care home in 'special measures' - with latest inspection giving it the lowest rating possible

A Lancashire care home remains in ‘special measures’ after England’s health watchdog visited it for a second time in eight months.

Last October inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) made a surprise visit to Melrose Residential Home between Leyland and Clayton-le-Woods.

Melrose Residential Home

In the report, released last month, inspectors downgraded the home from ‘Requires Improvement’ to ‘Inadequate’ – the lowest rating – and kept it in special measures.

The home, which currently has 16 residents, was first placed into special measures in June 2017.

In February last year a follow up visit found that even though improvements had been made, it was kept in special measures due to safety concerns.

In the fresh report inspectors note how people’s needs “were not always met and people’s safety was being compromised”, with staffing levels “inadequate” to meet residents’ needs.

Melrose Residential Home

Medicines were also not managed safely, inspectors note.

There were discrepancies with records and medicine stock, with one person missing five doses of a medicine for moderate to severe pain because staff “failed to reorder” stock.

Inspectors highlighted positives, noting improvements to the care planning and residents saying they were happy and treated with respect.

Residents also complemented staff and felt they were treated with kindness, care and respect.

But despite the noted upsides, the home was rated ‘Inadequate’ in categories regarding safety and being well-led, and ‘Requires Improvement’ in categories for effectiveness, being caring, and responsiveness.

A CQC spokesman also noted shortcomings with leisure activities and felt this was an area which could be improved on.

They said: “The CQC last inspected this service in October 2018.

“At the inspection we found that medicines were not managed safely, additionally inspectors did not see much evidence of the provision of leisure activities and people who lived at the home felt this was an area which could be improved.

“Consequently the Melrose Residential Home remains in ‘special measures’. Services in special measures will be kept under review and, if we have not taken immediate action to propose to cancel the provider’s registration of the service, will be inspected again within six months.

“The expectation is that providers found to have been providing inadequate care should have made significant improvements within this time frame.”

They added: “If not enough improvement is made within this time frame so that there is still a rating of inadequate for any key question, this will lead to cancelling their registration or to varying the terms of their registration.”

Amina Makda, manager at Melrose Residential Home, said: “We have worked alongside the CQC and Lancashire County Council to resolve the issues mentioned.

"Residents and their family members are extremely happy with the care and service received at the home as stated in the report.

“We can assure you there are no serious concerns and there have been vast improvements made since last year.”