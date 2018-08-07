Derian House Children's Hospice lands gold at annual Chorley Flower Show

Derian House Children's Hospice has come up roses after winning gold at Chorley Flower Show.

The Euxton Lane-based hospice was awarded the golf standard in the Community Garden category.

Volunteer gardener Mike Jackson, said: “We were absolutely thrilled with the judges’ comments.

“They described our entry as ‘four gardens in one, with lovely planting and lots of work’ and I think they summed it up perfectly.”

The show garden aimed to celebrate the people of Derian - the children, young people and their families, as well as the hard-working staff and volunteers.

It also showcased the important role gardens play at Derian, adding to the experience of families who come to the hospice not only for specialist care, but also to take time to rest, reflect and make happy memories.

Mike added: “It’s been a lot of hard work for everyone involved, but it was very rewarding. On the day itself, we had lots of people stopping to have a chat and to look at our garden.

“They were very interested in the children’s contributions, such as our painted stones, and many people told us they had personal experience of Derian’s care.”

The flower show also resulted in a welcome cash boost for the charity when, after an exhibitor failed to turn up, other entrants pitched in to create an ad hoc display, which secured a £400 prize - which they then donated to Derian House.

David Robinson, Chief Executive of Derian House Children’s Hospice, said: “On behalf of myself and all of our children and young people I want to say a huge thank you to the volunteers who have worked incredibly hard to make this happen.

“Their dedication is just fantastic and we are very lucky to have them.”