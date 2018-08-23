Chorley phone box's regeneration will save lives after being converted into a bright yellow defibrillator

An old phone box been transformed into a lifesaving piece of equipment after receiving a fresh lick of paint.

Chorley Council and Clayton-le-Woods Parish Council have worked together to transform an old phone box into a lifesaving defibrillator.

The move forms part of the borough council’s Neighbourhood Priority Project to improve the look and feel of local areas.

Coun Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council, said: “Phone boxes are treasured in the UK but now a lot of them aren’t used we decided it was best to renovate one of the local phone boxes and put it into good use.

“Already the area looks brighter and now that a defibrillator is installed local people can feel reassured that they have a lifesaving device to hand should they need it.”

As well as installing a defibrillator, the old phone box on the A6 Preston Road near Bankside has been painted yellow to transform its appearance and stand out for when someone might need to use it.

Coun Wilson added: “Defibrillators can save someone’s life and if anyone is interested in learning about them we have been working with North West Ambulance Service who are providing awareness sessions – to find out more call 01257 515151.”

The rejuvenation work comes as Lancashire County Council has invested £30,000 into the lifesaving equipment across Lancashire.

Leader of Lancashire County Council, Coun Geoff Driver, said: “If people receive CPR quickly from someone and can also use a defibrillator, they have a much better chance of surviving and recovering.”

Chorley Council is holding a defibrillator awareness session next Wednesday from 7pm to 8pm at Astley Village Community Centre in Hallgate, Chorley.