Ask an expert: What should I play with kids now it's winter?

Dreary winter days don't mean playtime is over, says Tanith Carey.

Tanith Carey, author of MumHacks: Time-saving Tips To Calm The Chaos Of Family Life, says:

"Despite all the distractions of modern life, nature remains the most fun playground for kids and grown-ups. With that in mind, make the most of the chillier weather by heading outside for some winter walks. In fact, Kindernauts.co.uk has found that over half of children consider playing in their garden or heading to the woods as the most fun activity they can have, so be sure to explore the great outdoors.

"Alternatively, dream up a Yuletide-themed nature activity. For example, you could go on a pine-cone hunt, which you could take home and paint for Christmas decorations. Or pick some craft or baking projects to give as Christmas presents. That will give children the satisfaction of having bonding time with you, as well as having something they can put under the tree.

"Remember the results do not have be perfect. Play and creativity at this age is about having fun along the way, not the end result."