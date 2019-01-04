Air ambulance lands in Fulwood after incident near construction site

Have your say

An air ambulance has landed in Fulwood after an incident at a work site.

Eyewitnesses reported a construction worker being injured near Tower Lane, where a small footbridge is being constructed.

The air ambulance landed in a green space near Sherwood Primary School in Fulwood.

The North West Air Ambulance (NWAA) said it was called out to Fulwood around 10am, where they landed in a park near Sherwood Primary School.

But a spokesman for the NWAA said the air ambulance was "recalled because it was no longer required".

The extent of the man's injuries are unknown.

The North West Ambulance Service said they had no record of an ambulance being despatched to the site.