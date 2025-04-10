Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The family of a heroic man killed in an M60 collision after saving his wife from the impact have paid a heartbreaking tribute to him.

David Lalgee, a pastor at Church Alive in Blackpool, was fatally injured in a crash involving a lorry and four cars on the motorway in Salford around 7pm onThursday, March 20.

Greater Manchester Police said the lorry driver ‘lost control’ and crashed into two cars before smashing through the central reservation barrier into the opposite lanes, where it struck another two vehicles.

David, 64, was behind the wheel of one of the cars struck by the lorry. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition where he sadly died.

His heartbroken wife, Jo, was a passenger in the car when the tragedy unfolded said her husband died a ‘hero’ after saving her life in his final moments.

His family have paid tribute calling him a ‘selfless and compassionate husband and father’.

They said: “On Thursday 20 March 2025 my husband and father David tragically lost his life in a road traffic collision on the M60.

“David was a devoted father to Josh, Tamar, and Ben, a loving stepfather to Jake, Will, and Connie, and a proud grandfather to nine wonderful grandchildren.

“He adored his family, and the way he loved his wife was something truly special filling their home with warmth, kindness, and steadfast devotion.

“His absence leaves a void that words cannot express.

“In his final moments, David did what he had always done—he put others before himself.

“With incredible bravery, he protected his wife, Jo, placing himself between her and the oncoming lorry that had crossed the central reservation.

“He took the full impact, sacrificing his life to save the woman he loved.

“No words can truly capture the man David was.

“He was a protector, a carer, the Pastor of Church Alive in Blackpool, as well as above all else, a pillar of love and support to so many.

“He lived to serve others, always offering kindness, wisdom, and unwavering faith.”

They added: “David cared for people his whole life, not just for own family and friends but he was a proprietor for his own care home for over 30 years, Stockdove care home in Cleveleys where he cared for the elderly.

“We cannot imagine anyone ever speaking a bad word about him.

“His selflessness and compassion touched so many lives, and while our time with him was far too short, we will forever cherish the moments and memories he gave us.

“In two weeks’ time, David’s son-in-law, Reuben Morley, will be running his first 100-mile ultramarathon—a challenge David wholeheartedly believed he could complete within 24 hours. In honour of David’s strength and determination, Reuben is dedicating his race to him.

“Finally, we want to acknowledge the overwhelming love and support we have received. Every message, every kind word, and every shared memory means the world to us.

“We see them all, and they remind us just how deeply David impacted so many lives.”

David’s son-in-law, Reuben Morley, has set up a GoFundMe page to support the Blackpool pastor’s family.

Nearly £6,000 has been raised so far to support the family on the GoFundMe page so far.

If you would like to make a donation click HERE.