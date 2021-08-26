'He cared so much for other people': Brother of Chorley man killed in moped collision remembers him as fundraiser passes target

And his family have now spoken out, saying they fight to try and prevent this type of accident from killing somebody else in the future.

Luke Turner tragically lost his life after a road traffic collision on his moped last Saturday, August 21, along Wham Lane in New Longton.

Jordan Turner with his late brother Lewis who passed away last Saturday

A GoFundMe page, set up to fund the funeral of the 20-year-old, has since almost doubled its target, raising almost £10,000 in a matter of days.

The family now hope to produce a plaque in memory of Lewis with a quote for him and want to introduce a bench at the site of the crash, on the corner of Sheephill Lane.

And going forward, they aim to work with South Ribble Council to introduce cameras at the junction and contribute to road safety charities.

His older brother Jordan said: "The response so far has been unbelievable and has helped me heal in some way. I know I won't heal completely for the rest of my life, but it's patched few wounds on the heart.

Lewis was involved in a road traffic collision whilst driving on his moped to work

"For the family, seeing stories and pictures and videos shared on social media has been amazing and shows the power of the platform when people come together.

"The response from people who knew and loved Lewis just shows the impact he had on people. Every donation we have had so far isn't just a pound sign to us, we see it as love and a heart.

"One thing we will take from what people have been sending me is just how much he was there for everybody and how much he cared for other people. I have had messages come through from so many people, who have told me how much he helped them.

"He was a great brother and a great friend who people would always go to for advice. His heart was always in the right place.

The family are now calling for more safety precautions along Wham Lane

"It's a shame that it takes someone to lose their life for people to come forward and say how amazing someone is."

Lewis was said to be a “brilliant big and little brother” who always remained close to both Jordan and their little brother Lucas, age 12.

The family now want to see some form of speed deterrents introduced along Wham Lane to remind drivers to focus on the road and prevent any accidents in the future.

A 15-year-old called Dylan Crossey also died after a collision with a car when riding his bike further along Wham Lane, in 2015, with the inquest set to take place next month.

Jordan added: "The family are hoping to put a bench there to remind people that a 20-year-old was killed and make them think twice about their actions when driving.

"We just want to see something put in place that would help, such as a roundabout, or a crossing, especially because it is so close to a school. The speed limit should also be lowered to 20 mph.

"There is nothing there but a stop sign which you can barely see because it is hidden by trees. Something has to be done to make this road safer or this could happen to someone else and impact their family.

"If a 360-degree camera had been installed, we would not have to wait so long to see my brother. He is currently undergoing a post-mortem and an investigation is being carried out. No family should have to go through this."

Lewis' funeral is thought to take place over the coming weeks at Charnock Crematorium, with family and friends asked to wear blue.