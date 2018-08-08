Having fun at the playscheme

It’s time to play . . .

This year’s Leyland Playscheme is now under way.

LEP - LEYLAND 02-08-18'Lennon Holding, seven, and William Carr, seven, have fun, 'Kids aged four to 15 years old, have fun at Leyland Play Scheme event, organised and run by a team of volunteers, the event was held at Leyland United ground.

Organisers are looking forward to another bumper playscheme with more than 1,000 children registered to attend the event.

Youngsters have already been taking advantage of the super summer weather we’ve been having to get out and about and join in a whole range of fun activities put on for them.

Leyland Playscheme was founded in 1974 to not only provide fun activities for younger children of South Ribble and the surrounding areas, but also to give young adults the chance to put something back into the community.

After many successful years running the Leyland Playscheme, organisers expanded the event and now also run the Samlesbury Mega-Fun Week for the Canberra Club at British Aerospace in Samlesbury. This week provides facilities for a further 1,000 plus children for the week prior to Leyland Playscheme.

LEP - LEYLAND 02-08-18'Volunteer Emma Cowen, left, with kids aged four to 15 years old, have fun at Leyland Play Scheme event, organised and run by a team of volunteers, the event was held at Leyland United ground.

Playscheme events on offer range from arts and crafts to archery and from sports and games to snooker and swimming.

The playschemes cater for children aged five through to 14 and are staffed by volunteers.

LEP - LEYLAND 02-08-18'Kids aged four to 15 years old, have fun at Leyland Play Scheme event, organised and run by a team of volunteers, the event was held at Leyland United ground.

LEP - LEYLAND 02-08-18'Kids aged four to 15 years old, have fun at Leyland Play Scheme event, organised and run by a team of volunteers, the event was held at Leyland United ground.

LEP - LEYLAND 02-08-18'Kids aged four to 15 years old, have fun at Leyland Play Scheme event, organised and run by a team of volunteers, the event was held at Leyland United ground.

LEP - LEYLAND 02-08-18'Kids aged four to 15 years old, have fun at Leyland Play Scheme event, organised and run by a team of volunteers, the event was held at Leyland United ground.

LEP - LEYLAND 02-08-18'Kids aged four to 15 years old, have fun at Leyland Play Scheme event, organised and run by a team of volunteers, the event was held at Leyland United ground.

LEP - LEYLAND 02-08-18'Kids aged four to 15 years old, have fun at Leyland Play Scheme event, organised and run by a team of volunteers, the event was held at Leyland United ground.

LEP - LEYLAND 02-08-18'Kids aged four to 15 years old, have fun at Leyland Play Scheme event, organised and run by a team of volunteers, the event was held at Leyland United ground.