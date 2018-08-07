Have you seen missing prisoner?

Have your say

Police have launched an appeal to find missing prisoner Stephen Hopkins

He absconded from HMP Kirkham on Monday August 6.

Hopkins, 33, was sentenced to six years with a four year extended licence for robbery in September 2015.

He is now wanted on recall to prison.

He is white, 5ft 9ins, medium build with short brown hair, brown eyes and a scar to his left eyebrow. He also has a mole on his right nostril.

Hopkins has links to Lancashire, Manchester and South Yorkshire.

Anyone with information is asked to email Westintelunit@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting log 1139 of August 6th.