Have you seen Mary?

Police have become concerned about the welfare of a Lancaster woman who has gone missing from Lancaster in the city.

Officers are seeking help from anyone who may have seen or knows the whereabouts of 32 year old Mary McKinnon.

She left Lancaster Royal Infirmary, where she was being treated, at 8.20am to day (Friday, February 2) and has not been seen since.

Police said she was 5ft 5ins tall, with shoulder length brown hair and was wearing a grey hooded top, charcoal tracksuit bottoms and black trainers when she was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 0248 of February 2nd.