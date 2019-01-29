Have you recently tied the knot?

The Lancashire Post is looking for newlyweds to take part in their exciting weekend feature, which focuses on the stunning weddings which have taken place across Lancashire.

The feature details all the magic of your wedding day - from the moment of meeting, the proposal and the all the emotions, fun and laughter of the big day itself.

Featured in our Saturday edition, the wedding pages also include several of your favourite photos which captured your perfect day.

So if you have recently married (within the last three to four months), live in the area, and would like the keepsake of a full wedding feature in your local paper, get in touch with community reporter claire.lark@jpimedia.co.uk