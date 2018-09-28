Have a go at......Wildlife walks

Have your say

From coastal, woodland to wetland and mossland habitats Lancashire has a diverse and rich in wild space – living a little wild is good for people as well as wildlife

Why: Taking a vested interest in local wildlife can help it thrive

from building a bug hotel to creating a garden pond, there are lots of ideas and ways to get involved, such activities also promote our own health and

well-being.

How it works: Lancashire Wildlife Trusts has devised a number of ways to get people more involved with their local reserves and projects.

In the autumn, there are lots of interesting things to discover from Starling Murmaration to foraging hedgerow fruits to chestnuts toexploring the transforming woodlands .

Benefits: Wildlife is essential to a healthy environment for human beings.

By working with people from all walks of life, activities can help reduce stress, anxiety and

many low-level mental health conditions while also improving physical fitness, health and well being.

Reserves to visit

Brockholes Nature Reserve near Preston

Brockholes has several walking trails alongside a wider reserve to explore. Regular guided walks are also run - see the website for details.

http://www.brockholes.org

Salthill Quarry near Clitheroe

This lofty nature reserve is a haven for some of Lancashire’s most spectacular flora and fauna, as well as the fossilised remains of Crinoids (sea lillies); the only clue to the reserves undersea history.

Warton Crag, Morecambe

Dominated by limestone cliffs, decorated by wildflowers and colonised by rare butterflies, stunning habitats that have seen the reserve become part of a network of nationally important wildlife conservation sites.

Redscar and Tunbrook Woods, Preston

Tracing the River Ribble, their mixture of sycamore, elm, ash and oak trees creates the perfect home for plants and animals that are specially adapted to life in ancient woods. See roe deer, foxes, moles and common shrews.