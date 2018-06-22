Have a go.......at make-up classes

Have your say

From contouring and highlights to fabulous brows , make-up classes are the perfect way to sharpen your looks with the tricks of the trade

Why: From the natural look to warm tones to colourful palettes, and daring catwalk techniques, experimenting with make-up is a great way to freshen up your look but without having to break the bank.

How it works: From how to hold a make-up brush properly to the perfect smoky eyes.

Short tutorials from 25 minutes to six-week courses

Benefits: Taking part in lessons gives you an opportunity to learn more about your skin and daily regimes.

MUAs will not only show how how to apply make-up correctly and professionally, but also how to choose the right shade for your face and different looks you can try for every occasion.

Self-care helps promote self-confidence in turn encouraging a combination of good physical health, emotional health and social health.

Classes to try:

Nicola Jane Miller, Cleveleys

Award -winning MUA Nicola trained at the Glauca Rossi School of make-up school in London

She offers two-hour private tutorials and also bespoke sessions for bridal make-up

www.nicolajane-makeupartist.com

Lady Gray Make-Up, Weeton

Experienced freelance makeup artist Rachel offers various masterclasses including classes for teenagers. Rachel works with big name brands including Mac

www.facebook.com/pg/LadyGraymakeupartist

Kerry Baker MUA Preston

Kerry offers personal make up tutorials tailored to individual clients. From basic application techniques, choosing colours and products, specific looks and bridal make up.

www.kerrybakermua.com

Lisa Rose make- up academy

Lisa opened her first salon in Leyland last year and offers a range of classes from group sessions to one-to-one, two hour and full day workshops

www.facebook.com/pg/Lisarosemakeupacademy