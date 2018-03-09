Have a go at....Figure skating

Ice skating is for anybody and easy to learn, whether you just want a bit of fun with friends or are serious about joining a team.

Why: Figure skating is a sport and hobby that can last you a lifetime.People can start at any age and keep going well into adulthood. It’s also great for a person’s health, with a lot of focus on balance. the great fun with skating is that it isn’t repetitive- there are always new skills to try or routines You can spin, do footwork, jump, stretch - whatever programme you like

How it works: Getting to know your local ice rink is a great place to start, most rinks will let you rent skates so there is no need to buy first off. Practice forwards and backwards skating, first off , once comfortable you might want to start lessons to improve your technique.

Benefits: Ice skating improves joint flexibility, it also works at keeping people mentally as well as physically fit, requiring high concentration, strong memory skills and spatial awareness and of course it is highly skilled and very impressive to watch or get involved in as a social family activity.

Planet Ice, Blackburn

1 Dec 2016...'Junior Ladies' take part in the British Figure Skating Championships held at 'Ice Sheffield' .(Victoria McMahon) Picture Scott Merrylees

The rink runs a specialist skate excellence program for all different levels and skills with qualified coaches. There are courses for every age group.

The Arena, Blackpool Pleasure Beach

The Arena offers coaching from some of the most experienced UK ice skaters who have performed at national and international level. As well as artistice, there are lessons in batton twirling and free skating