Have a go at... crabbing in Lancashire

Friendly fishing of crabs and other sea creatures

Why: Crabbing is a free and easy way to have fun with the family and introduce children to the wonders of marine ecology.

How it works: The activity is aimed at being cruel free - the crabs and sea animals are released back into the water afterwards. Families visit a rock pool in Lancashire’s coastal areas, with some string or handline, a bucket, a small fishing net, an old washing tablet bag and the bait – fish or bacon. Fill the bucket with seawater, seaweed and some pebbles - this helps mimic a crab’s natural environment and relieves stress. Then put the bait in the old washing tablet bag and tie it to the string. Drop the bait into the water and let it hit the seabed. After a while, lift the line out of the water and check for crabs. If you have caught one, carefully place the crab in the bucket. Try not to have a gang of more then 10 in each bucket.

Once you’ve finished with your crabs, carefully release them into the sea near the waters’ edge.

Give it a go at:

St Anne’s Beach: South of the Fairhaven Road car park the beach starts to become rocky with rock pools to explore at low tide.

Blackpool: Blackpool Sea Wall (opposite The Solaris Centre), Blackpool, is a great place to spot crabs.

Silverdale: Located above Morecambe, Silverdale stretches all the way to Grange-over-Sands. There are plenty of rock pools. Stay close to the shore and don’t try to walk all the way across the bay as the area is known for quicksand and fast tides.

Heysham: Half Moon Bay stretches from the wall of Heysham Harbour up the coast to the Heritage Centre at Lower Heysham and has a myriad of rock pools near Half Moon Bay Cafe