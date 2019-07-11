"Harry was our angel": the family of four year old Harry Lee pay tribute after fatal farming accident

Four year old Harry Lee, who died after a farming accident, was a "much loved son" according to his family.

Police were called at 11:15pm on Monday, July 8, after Harry had been seriously injured in an incident on Well Head Road, Newchurch-in-Pendle.

Harry had always loved farming.

Paramedics said Harry suffered a serious head injury in a collision with a "small telehandler-type" vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Harry’s family said: "Harry was four years old and the light of our lives. He is a much loved son, grandson, brother, cousin and uncle in his large extended family.

“He never failed to make friends and melt hearts wherever he went, with his cheeky smile and his laughter.

“Harry was born and brought up on a farm and loved the outdoor lifestyle. His passion was tractors and animals.

"He could name every brand and type of tractor in the area by sight and loved to feed and look after the animals.

“Harry has attended the same nursery for 3 years and he loved his teachers and his friends.

"Harry's teacher admitted that everything she knows about farming and tractors had come from him and that even she could identify the different tractors and the trailers by sight.

“Harry loved listening to music, and insisted on being in charge of the play list whenever he went out in the car.

“Most of all Harry was our angel and although it is the most difficult time of our lives, trying to come to terms with his loss, he will always be with us and we will think of him every day for the rest of our lives."

The death is not being treated as suspicious and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

No arrests have been made and a file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course.

Sgt Michael Belfield, of Lancashire Police, said: “These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with Harry and his family at this very difficult time.

“We believe that Harry fell from the vehicle and was then involved in a collision. Sadly he suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

“His death is being treated as accidental and a file will be passed to the coroner.