Harris Opens its arms to top city artists

The artistic delights of Preston’s residents are wowing crowds at the city’s Harris Museum.

The annual Harris Opening exhibition offers people of all backgrounds throughout Preston to shine through their artistic talent.

Artist John Rogerson with his mouse piece. Photo: Neil Cross.

Joan Fussell from the museum said: “It’s a chance for people to get creative through lots of art and events; to get invested in the exhibition itself.”

This year artists have used a range of ‘art mediums’ to fully showcase the their talents, ranging from sculpture to paint and 3D work to ceramics.

On Wednesday, January 10, there is a chance to meet the people behind the artwork in a meet and greet from 6pm to 8pm.

And on Saturday, January 13, is the Open's fun day, running from 11am to 4pm, where art enthusiasts can enjoy this year's display, stop off for cream tea, and enjoy some live music.

Betty Casey admiring the Heads. Photo: Neil Cross.

Joan said: "It's going to be a family fun day designed for everyone to come along."

The exhibition runs until January 21.